As the Red Sox look to improve their roster, trading Masataka Yoshida and/or Kenley Jansen isn't off the table.

The Boston Red Sox have both traded for and away players as they construct their perfect 2024 roster. As the Red Sox look to make some noise in the AL East, two key contributors have heard their name come up in trade rumors.

Boston is listening to trade offers on both Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, via Jon Heyman of The New York Post. While they're listening on Yoshida, a trade isn't expected to come to fruition in the near future. Jansen has consistently been in the rumor mill as contenders search for a late inning option.

Even in Jansen's case it doesn't seem like a trade will be announced in short order. Still, the fact that the Red Sox are entertaining a trade calls shows the team is willing to be creative with their roster. With Craig Breslow taking over as Chief Baseball Officer, his vision may be much different than what Chaim Bloom's was.

Red Sox trade options

Yoshida made his debut with Boston in 2023, appearing in 140 games. He hit .289 with 15 home runs, 72 RBI and eight stolen bases. Defense is what held the outfielder back in 2023 as he had a negative four defensive runs saved. Still, Yoshida is under contract until 2028 and would slot into the middle of the Red Sox's lineup should he return.

Jansen also made his debut with the Sox in 2023, earning his first All-Star appearance since 2018. He made 29 saves while holding a 3.63 ERA and a 188/52 K/BB ratio. Unlike Yoshida, Jansen's contract is up after the 2024 season. While his rental status might limit trade offers, it might make it easier for Boston to trade the closer contractually.

Both Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen have the potential to be crucial pieces in a Red Sox playoff run. But if Boston thinks they can improve via trade, the team is all ears.