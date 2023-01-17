The Boston Red Sox aren’t done improving their roster yet, as they are eyeing former Atlanta Braves slugger Adam Duvall, sources told Chris Cotillo of MassLive in the latest MLB rumors.

Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom had said that the Trevor Story injury would likely result in more moves being made by the club.

Bloom mentioned the possibility of bringing the versatile Kike Hernandez into the infield to replace Story at shortstop.

Such a move would require the Red Sox to insert someone else in the outfield, hence the pursuit of Duvall.

The All-Star and Gold Glover has spent time at each outfield spot, logging as many as 382 innings in center for the Braves in 2022.

Duvall is not only underrated with the glove, but he has a power bat, something the Red Sox, who ranked just 20th in the majors in home runs last year, could certainly use.

Duvall, who has played for the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins, owns three 30-homer seasons.

He only appeared in 86 games in 2022 after requiring wrist surgery back in July.

While Red Sox fans endure the disappointment of losing star player Xander Bogaerts, the organization did extend Rafael Devers with a monster contract, while also bringing in talented players like Corey Kluber and Masataka Yoshida.

Still, Boston had some misses during the free agency period. The club likely feels the need to not only plug some holes in the lineup after the Story injury, but also add another impact player in general.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Sox are able to land Adam Duvall.