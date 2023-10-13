Oh, how times have changed. The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of their search for a new general manager after dismissing Chaim Bloom in mid-September. But things are not going nearly as smoothly as ownership likely anticipated.

The Sox have been turned down by multiple candidates, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com. Ouch! Formerly one of baseball's most coveted jobs is shockingly now seen as a risky endeavor replete with organizational instability and inconvenience.

GM targets are reportedly put off by the relatively short-term job security that comes with the position (five different presidents of baseball operation in the last 12 years). The fact that they would not be able to immediately hire their own manager and front office staff is also a sticking point. Boston maintains much of the same higher-ups, which might dissuade people from committing to the franchise.

Miami Marlins executive Michael Hill and Philadelphia Phillies GM Sam Fuld are a couple names who have been floated as possible replacements for Bloom. It is unknown if they are some of the rejections in question. Either way, this is an awful look for principal Red Sox owner John Henry.

He and the entire Fenway Sports Group must take a hard look in the mirror and re-evaluate how they are running this declining operation. It is one thing to finish last place in the American League East in three of the last four years, but it is downright catastrophic if people in the industry view this team has inherently undesirable.

The connotation is painfully obvious. Despite four World Series championships in 20 years, ownership has managed to turn the Red Sox into a “thanks, but I'm good” non-destination for some prospective general managers. Fans better hope that management doesn't have to go too far down its list to find a competent person to lead this restoration project.