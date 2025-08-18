On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox signed former Washington Nationals slugger Nathaniel Lowe. Recently, he became a free agent after Washington declared him for assignment.

The terms of his contract remain unknown, but will likely ast until the end of the season. On Monday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided a simple assessment of Lowe in terms of his experience, which includes a 2023 World Series with the Texas Rangers, per Andrew Gould of NESN.

“Been there, done that,” Cora said of Lowe’s experience. “He was part of the Rangers when they won. An up and down season for him with the Nationals … He’s excited to be here.”

Additionally, Cora revealed his strategy to use the left-handed Lowe.

“We’ll use him against righties, certain lefties, pinch-hit late,” Cora said. “We’ll maximize the roster.”

As of now, the Red Sox are in a fierce battle for the AL Wild Card. They are currently 68-57 and in second place in the American League East. The Red Sox are battling it out with the Seattle Mariners (68-57) and the New York Yankees (67-57).

Also, Lowe is batting .216 with 95 hits, 16 home runs, and 68 RBIs. In June, Lowe achieved his 100th career home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The benefit of having Lowe on the Red Sox

The biggest reason for Lowe's addition is to bolster the Red Sox playoff chances. Also, he provides relief at first base after Triston Casas went out with a season ending knee injury.

In addition to his World Series title, Lowe brings a multitude of skills. At the plate, he has the ability to hit for average and for power. All of which culminated in him winning the Silver Slugger Award in 2022.

Plus, he is likely to go up against right handed hitters and will split time at first base. In other words, the Red Sox are wanting to get more out of him at the plate than anything else.