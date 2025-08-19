The Boston Red Sox received a mixed batch of injury updates Monday afternoon that could shape the course of their late-season run. Both reliever Justin Slaten and outfielder Wilyer Abreu are recovering from recent setbacks, and their health will be vital to Boston's playoff push down the stretch.

The injury update regarding the reliever was a positive one. According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Slaten was initially scheduled to throw live batting practice, but the team chose a more aggressive approach. McCaffrey posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the reliever is skipping BP and will begin a rehab stint.

“Justin Slaten was scheduled for live BP but the team decided to just send him on a rehab assignment tomorrow in Worcester. he’ll need at least a few outings because he’s been out since June 1. Cora said they don’t want to rush him but feel this is the best next step”

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since June 1 with right shoulder inflammation. Before his injury, Slaten had compiled a 3.47 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 23.1 innings, including a stretch of nine straight scoreless appearances. With his assignment starting Tuesday in Triple-A Worcester, the team expects a two-to-four outing ramp-up before he’s re-evaluated for return in early September.

Meanwhile, Abreu's calf injury presents a more uncertain picture. The 26-year-old exited Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins with right calf tightness and has not played since. CBS Sports cited a report from the Boston Herald’s Mac Cerullo, who shared that manager Alex Cora said Abreu felt better Monday but remains a candidate for the 10-day injured list.

Abreu has been a core piece in Boston’s outfield this season, batting .253 with 22 home runs, 69 RBIs, and solid defense in right field. His injury comes at a time when the team is already without Rob Refsnyder (oblique strain) and relying on rookie Roman Anthony to help maintain depth.

For Boston, both updates carry significant implications. Slaten’s return would bolster a bullpen that already ranks among the league’s best with a 3.74 ERA, while Abreu’s absence could weaken an offense that has struggled to find consistency, particularly in road games. As the team continues to battle for the AL East crown, every healthy player becomes increasingly valuable.

The Red Sox playoff push is entering a critical phase. At 68-57, Boston trails the Toronto Blue Jays by five games in the AL East and remains locked in a tight wild card battle with the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners. With 37 games to go, every roster move and injury update could shape the outcome of a race where depth and durability will make the difference.

As Slaten eyes a return and Abreu’s status hangs in the balance, the Red Sox face a critical stretch that could determine their October fate. Their resilience in the face of adversity has been a defining trait all season. These updates only heighten the stakes heading into what’s sure to be a dramatic final six weeks.