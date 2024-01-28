Boston is still keeping tabs on a pair of right-handed pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox continue to look for pitching depth as Spring Training approaches in just a couple of weeks.

After signing Lucas Giolito to a two-year/$38.5 million deal last month, the Red Sox are reportedly keeping tabs on a couple of right-handed pitchers , according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live:

“Boston continues to be in touch with free agents and has been in recent touch with right-handers Jakob Junis and Ryne Stanek, among others, according to industry sources. It’s unclear if the Red Sox are at the front of the race on either pitcher or if either is close to signing anywhere.”

The 31-year-old Junis is a veteran righty who posted a 3.87 ERA in 86 innings for the San Franciso Giants last year. He made four starts and appeared in relief 36 times. The former Kansas City Royals pitcher could do well with the Red Sox because of his versatility and because he has multiple links to the organization. Junis spent the last two years working with Red Sox pitching coach Andrew Bailey in San Francisco.

The 32-year-old Stanek is a reliever who had a 4.09 ERA in 50 ⅔ innings for the Houston Astros last year. in the previous season, he had a dominant where which he posted a 1.15 ERA in 59 appearances for Houston. There may be fit issues with the Red Sox considering Boston already has Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber available in the bullpen already.

A possible trade involving Jansen may be necessary for Boston to clear a spot for Stanek.