Lucas Giolito is heading to the Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox have added a key piece to their rotation. Lucas Giolito has agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million deal with the ball club, including an opt-out after the 2024 season, as reported by Jeff Passan.

This is the Red Sox's first notable signing of free agency after trading for Tyler O'Neill a couple of weeks ago.

Giolito struggled immensely in 2023 after the Chicago White Sox traded him. The big righty posted a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts with the South Siders before they sent Giolito to the Los Angeles Angels. He didn't last long in Southern California though, compiling a putrid 6.89 ERA in 32.2 innings. The Halos waived him and then Giolito ended up with the Cleveland Guardians. Things didn't go as planned there either, as he recorded a 1-4 with a 7.04 ERA in six starts.

Giolito's inability to find consistent results on the mound definitely hurt his free-agent market, but the Red Sox clearly believe he still has enough to help out their rotation. After all, it wasn't all that long ago when Giolito was a guy who sat around a 3.50 ERA in three straight seasons with the White Sox. The hope will be Giolito can find that previous brilliance in Boston.

The opt-out option is interesting and gives Giolito the opportunity to hit the open market and potentially land elsewhere with a long-term deal if he dominates. Nevertheless, he's getting paid a nice chunk of money for a starter who isn't exactly super reliable.

But for now, the Red Sox will be looking to bring the best out of Lucas Giolito.