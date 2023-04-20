Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a mediocre 9-10 start to the season. While Chaim Bloom might be safe for now, a continued slide for Boston could have the Red Sox looking to the New York Yankees for help.

Some MLB executives believe Bloom “could be in trouble,” when it comes to his current position, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Yankees executive Brian Sabean has been floated as his potential replacement.

Bloom joined the Red Sox as their Chief Baseball Officer in 2019. In that role, he oversees all of Boston’s baseball operations with general manager Brian O’Halloran reporting to him. Chaim successfully helped lead the Tampa Bay Rays into contention despite having the lowest payroll in the league.

However, Chaim’s cost cutting measures seemed to have backfired in Boston. By 2020, former Mookie Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. This past season, the Red Sox saw Xander Bogaerts leave for the San Diego Padres. While Boston did sign Rafael Devers to an extension, many of the pieces that helped the Sox win the World Series in 2018 are no longer in town.

In turn, Boston has struggled to stay competitive. Since 2020 – Bloom’s first official season with the Red Sox – the team holds an overall record of 203-200. While they made the ALCS in 2021, Boston has failed to reach the postseason any other year under Bloom.

Brian Sabean would be one option to replace Chaim Bloom. If the Red Sox truly decide to go a different direction, they’ll have numerous suitors to file the role. If the Red Sox continue to struggle, Bloom’s time in Boston could come to an end.