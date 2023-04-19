Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Injuries have played a major role in the Boston Red Sox early struggles. With another injury mounting, the Red Sox have called up one of the prospects they acquired in the Christian Vazquez trade.

Boston is calling up infielder Enmanuel Valdez, the team announced. In the short term, Yu Chang will go on the paternity list in a corresponding move.

However long-term, Valdez’s call up could be in part due to Christian Arroyo’s injury. Arroyo suffered a hamstring injury on Monday and missed Boston’s game against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. For now, Valdez is just replacing Chang as his child is born. But if Arroyo’s injury is more serious than previously thought, perhaps the infielder remains at the major league level.

Regardless of how long his stays in his first big league cup of coffee, Enmanuel Valdez provides the Red Sox with plenty of potential. After coming over in the Vazquez trade that sent the catcher to the Houston Astros, Valdez now ranks as the 17th-best prospect in Boston’s organization, via MLB Pipeline.

Enmanuel Valdez has appeared in 498 games at the minor league level, hitting AAA last season. Valdez is a career .255 hitter with 80 home runs, 325 RBI and 42 stolen bases.

Valdez is getting his first opportunity for Boston on Wednesday as he is starting at second base at batting ninth against the Twins. Making his MLB debut, Valdez will have an opportunity to prove why he deserves to stay in the big leagues. The Red Sox will hope he can provide a spark to their lineup.