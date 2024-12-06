The anticipation surrounding Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki’s potential move to MLB continues to grow. The Los Angeles Dodgers are emerging as the favorite to secure his services. According to industry sources, Sasaki has already decided where he wants to sign, with the Dodgers considered the “most likely” destination.

“Industry belief is that Roki Sasaki has already chosen where he wants to sign, with the ‘most likely' choice being the Dodgers, per Buster Olney,” BRWalkoff reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Sasaki, a 23-year-old right-hander, is expected to be posted for MLB free agency soon and officially eligible to sign during the 2025 international signing period, which begins January 15. Despite already signing Blake Snell to a five-year deal, the Dodgers remain in pursuit of Sasaki, underscoring their commitment to bolstering their starting rotation.

The Dodgers have long been speculated as Sasaki’s preferred destination due to their successful track record, geographical location, and ties to Japanese baseball stars. A reunion with 2023 World Baseball Classic teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto could also attract Sasaki to Los Angeles.

Roki Sasaki appears headed to the Dodgers, who have more pitchers than they know what to do with

ESPN’s Buster Olney compared the situation to Shohei Ohtani’s initial posting process in 2017, saying, “Teams will prepare their pitches and presentations, but there is widespread industry belief—correct or not—that Sasaki has probably already picked a team, and it’s most likely the Dodgers.”

Unlike unrestricted free agents, Sasaki will be subject to international signing rules, meaning clubs will need to work within allocated bonus pool limits. While the Dodgers had the largest remaining bonus pool for the 2024 period, their advantage resets for 2025, with all teams beginning anew with their respective limits. The Dodgers’ new bonus pool will increase to $5.1 million, giving them plenty of room to compete for Sasaki.

However, Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe, has pushed back against the narrative that his client has already made a decision. Wolfe emphasized that all teams would be given equal consideration and expressed frustration over speculation about an unofficial agreement between Sasaki and the Dodgers. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has indicated that any such agreement would prompt a league investigation.

Sasaki’s potential arrival would mark a major coup for the Dodgers, who continue to position themselves as perennial contenders. Known for his blistering fastball and pinpoint accuracy, Sasaki would complement a rotation that already features ace-level talent in Ohtani, Snell, and Yamamoto. While nothing is set in stone, the belief that Sasaki will don Dodger blue continues to dominate MLB rumors. For now, the baseball world eagerly awaits his official posting and the ensuing bidding war for one of the game’s brightest young stars.