On Tuesday, Blake Snell, the 2-time Cy Young award winner signed a 5-year, $182 million contract with the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Left-hander Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $182 million contract, pending physical, sources tell me. The World Series champions get the two-time Cy Young winner in the first nine-figure deal of the winter.” via Jeff Passan on X, formerly Twitter.

This deal comes as no suprise, as the Dodgers were anticipated to make big moves in the pitching market this offseason as they try to go back to back in 2025.

This is a developing story.