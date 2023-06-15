The MLB trade deadline and hot stove will begin to warm up as we get closer to August. One big name that will be kicked around is veteran Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke. The 39-year-old inked a one-year deal to return after he spent the entire 2022 campaign with the franchise. However, with the Royals having the worst record in the MLB, he could be a name that gets moved for assets.

However, as of now, Grienke is one name that the Royals have not considered moving, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

‘The Royals aren’t engaged presently in trade conversations involving Zack Greinke, but he’s one name to watch as we approach the August 1 deadline. Greinke, 39, is on an expiring contract and has been a durable starter for KC this year.'

On the other hand, things could change quickly, and a team that is the worst in the majors doesn't have much reason to keep a veteran like Greinke on the team except for his name value. So far this season, he has gone just 1-6 with a 4.65 ERA, but his postseason experience could be intriguing for teams making a push. Moreover, with a myriad of injuries across the MLB, Greinke could be a cheaper pitching option for contending teams.

But, for the time being, the Royals haven't considered that as an option, but keeping him and letting him leave for nothing might not be the best idea for a team desperate for assets in hopes of a rebuild. For the next few weeks, it will be worth monitoring to see the availability of Zack Greinke.