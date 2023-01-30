One of the all-time Kansas City Royals greats is set to run it back with the organization for one more year. Zack Greinke and the Royals have finally reached an agreement on a one-year contract, bringing the 39-year-old free agent back to Kansas City for another season. The news was first reported by Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports radio, who indicates the deal will be made official by the organization on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how much the Royals will be paying Greinke in his age 39 season, but fans will be delighted to see the veteran right-hander back in KC as he reaches the tail end of his MLB career. The two sides were reportedly discussing the deal throughout much of the offseason, so it’s a relief to see it get done ahead of Spring Training.

Last season, Greinke pocketed $13 million in his one-year deal with the Royals. It was a major reunion between Greinke and KC, where he spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career. During his first stint with the Royals, Greinke made one All-Star Game and won the AL Cy Young in 2009. Last year, he made 26 starts, recording a 3.68 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 137 innings of work.

Greinke has been to six All-Star Games in his career, including five in six years from 2014-2019. While he’s not the same pitcher he was back in his heyday, the Royals and Greinke have an outstanding relationship and the organization is more than happy to bring him back as means of mentoring some of the younger arms in the rotation.

In addition to Zack Greinke, the Royals added some other veterans this offseason, including Aroldis Chapman, Jordan Lyles, and Johan Camargo, among others.