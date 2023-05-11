Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Over the last year, there has been a lot of speculation about the Los Angeles Angels trading two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, but sources within the league are firm in believing that the Angels will keep Ohtani through the end of the season, despite this being the last season he is under contract for the team, according to Buster Olney of ESPN.

“They are not going to trade him,” one source said, according to Olney.

Another source said that last year would have been the time to trade Shohei Ohtani, if they were going to trade him at all.

“If they were going to deal him, the best time would’ve been last summer. But unless they completely collapse, no shot,” the source said, via Olney.

The Angels being in contention is an interesting component to all of this. The team sits at 20-18 so far this season, three games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West. The Houston Astros are just 19-18, so the Angels are in contention for a playoff spot right now.

The Angels competing to play in October and potentially getting there could help owner Arte Moreno convince Ohtani to stay.

Olney also noted that rival executives believe that Arte Moreno does not want to be known as the owner who traded Shohei Ohtani. If he leaves in free agency, it will be because it was Ohtani’s choice to leave, not because Moreno allowed the Angels to move him to another team.

Regardless, the industry does not expect Ohtani to re-sign with the Angels this offseason, according to Olney. It seems we will likely have to wait until this offseason to see Ohtani in a new uniform.