The pursuit of Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency could be made a bit trickier due to his future pitching status

Shohei Ohtani might be the most coveted player in the history of MLB free agency, but even he comes with some red flags. Multiple anonymous executives believe that his second major elbow surgery, and his long-term pitching status in general, could cause some hesitation at the negotiation table this winter.

“I’ll bet on him returning. I just don’t know how long to make the bet,” a National League exec told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. “That’s the hard part. What’s the staying power?”

Ohtani will strictly be a hitter for the 2024 season, which is still captivating enough to net him a historic payday. The unanimous American League MVP put together an all-time campaign, batting .304 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and a 1.066 OPS in only 135 games. His 3.14 ERA and 10-5 record as a starting pitcher is the greatest sweetener imaginable.

The question is, however, will Ohtani be able to return to that level of production? And if so, how long can he sustain it? The 29-year-old's drive to be an elite baseball basher could force him to eventually make a big sacrifice.

How long will Shohei Ohtani be dealing from the mound?

“I think he will come back. I think he will pitch very, very successfully for a period of time,” an AL executive said. “What I need to understand is, what is his desire to pitch? How long does he want to pitch? {Ohtani's agent Nez Balelo} is going to say one thing. But at the root of it, I think this guy’s a hitter. I think that’s what he loves. I don’t know how long he wants to pitch and how long he can successfully continue to do that.”

The odds of Shohei Ohtani pitching for the entirety of a lengthy contract seem slim given his medical history and the laws of logic. Prospective employers may want some financial relief in 2024 in order to feel more comfortable about making such an enormous investment. He will likely dig in, though.

The pitching component of the Shohei sweepstakes must be monitored as we move forward through this unprecedented MLB free agency session.