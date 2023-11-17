Los Angeles Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani's dog went viral during his 2023 AL MVP acceptance ceremony on Thursday.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani's dog took center stage during his American League MVP acceptance ceremony on Thursday. Baseball fans saw a glimpse of Ohtani's fascination for dogs on the day he won his second career AL MVP award.

Shohei Ohtani unanimously won the 2023 AL MVP award on Thursday. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. won the 2023 NL MVP award in the same fashion after his historic 40-70 season. This marks the first time in Major League Baseball history players from the two leagues won the MVP awards unanimously.

Shohei Ohtani showed everyone why he's a different breed yet again. The two-way player excelled on the mound and at the plate in his sixth season in the majors.

Ohtani recorded 167 strikeouts and a 3.14 ERA for the Angels in the 2023 MLB season. He also batted .304 and racked up 44 home runs and 20 stolen bases for Los Angeles. The Japanese sensation earned his third straight MLB All-Star selection.

Unfortunately, the Angels had an atrocious 73-89 win-loss record in Phil Nevin's only season as their manager. Los Angeles missed the postseason for the ninth year in a row.

Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL in September and sat out the rest of the 2023 MLB season. Consequently, the Japanese ace will not pitch next year. He will play exclusively as a designated hitter. Ohtani will take the mound again in the 2025 MLB campaign.

Now the bigger question looms: where will Shohei Ohtani play in 2024 and beyond? His contract with the Angels expired after the 2023 MLB season. Don't act surprised if big spenders such as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers swoop in on the 2023 AL MVP.

