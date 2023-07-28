The Los Angeles Angels opted not to trade Shohei Ohtani at the MLB Trade Deadline. Fans were not at all pleased with the decision and it is primarily due to the underlying reason behind it. An optimistic World Series run was the rationale despite the team being a flat six games back in the AL West. Phil Nevin has no other choice but to stick with the decision and hopes to bolster the team because of this pursuit. A possible departure is coming and it might be Jo Adell.

Phil Nevin and the Angels are set to be buyers in the MLB Trade Deadline. This means that they need to fill in team needs. For all of that to happen they would need to let go of promising and valuable players. Teams are not going to give up a lot just to lose out to the Los Angeles franchise and Shohei Ohtani. This sets the bar higher in terms of the players expected to be sold out during the deadline.

Jo Adell is a resounding name that a lot of teams may want, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Angels player suffered an injury which does not help their win-now situation. His left oblique strain should not discount the hard-hitting performances that he gave when healthy. Teams like the Seattle Mariners would surely like a batter that can hit a 514-foot home run. That is exactly what they are getting with Adell. This also helps the development of Mickey Moniak as he gets more playing time due to the departure.

Should the Angels and Phil Nevin do it?