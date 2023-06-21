Los Angeles Angels fans have patiently been waiting for the emergence of former top prospect Jo Adell. They will be happy to know, though, that the 24-year-old is leaving a big mark with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, one that transcends the minor leagues and extends all the way past the MLB.

Adell catapulted a 514-foot home run Tuesday against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the longest one hit in either the minors or the big leagues, per Bleacher Report. For a player who may be considered a disappointment to this point of his professional career, the outfielder appears intent on reminding fans and the Angels why they had such high hopes for him when he was selected with the 10th overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Minor Leaguer Jo Adell just hit a 514 FOOT HR 😱💥 LONGEST HR in Minors and Majors this year 🤯 @BRWalkoff (via @MiLB)pic.twitter.com/mUVFry3kNe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is not the first time Adell has flashed supreme power. He went yard in six-straight games for the Bees back in April and has 19 total this season. The North Carolina native has not been able to stick with the Halos, though, struggling in multiple stints with the club the past few seasons. His Triple-A surge earned him another call-up in early June.

Jo Adell displayed his big bat once more belting a 450-foot homer off of Chicago Cubs' Drew Smyly. The slugger did not get a chance to build momentum, however, as he was optioned back to Salt Lake (he was just filling in while Hunter Renfroe was on paternity leave).

With superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the roster, it is easy to forget about another high-ceiling talent. Things have not gone as expected for Adell, but he is forcing fans to keep his name in the back of their brains. A true breakthrough cannot yet be ruled out with that type of record-breaking power.