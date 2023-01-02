By Sam DiGiovanni · 1 min read

Trevor Bauer may soon be back in major league baseball. After he became eligible for the 2023 season due to a decreased suspension, speculation followed about whether he would return to his previous team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Apparently, some members of the team are cool with it.

Baseball blogger Dan Clark tried to show that the Dodgers would actually welcome Bauer back to the team. Via a tweet (with its comments disabled), he claimed that he had reached out to 10 current Dodgers players last week and that four had gotten back to him to say that they don’t have concerns with bringing Bauer back to the team.

Clark – who smugly declared that a handful of Dodgers players being cool with Bauer on the team was indicative of Bauer’s mistreatment — didn’t give any hints as to who the anonymous players were. It was reported recently that Los Angeles plans to release Bauer due to concerns over adding him to the clubhouse. This was the reported stance from most Dodgers players upon the initial suspension as well.

Trevor Bauer faces allegations of sexual assault from multiple women. The 31-year-old pitcher was suspended for two years upon the initial allegations surfacing but now faces a ban of just 194 games. In addition to the allegations, Bauer has been a disruptive presence in a clubhouse before.