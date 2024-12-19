The MLB hot stove is firing, with Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Garett Crochet, and Cody Bellinger all changing teams. But one big name who has not picked a free-agency home is Roki Sasaki. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will contend for the Japanese pitcher. But Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com says that the Mariners could be in on Sasaki as a dark-horse team.

“They definitely fit the smaller market bill and have a team poised to compete for the American League West crown, with the addition of Sasaki likely to make them clear favorites,” Mayo wrote. “The Mariners have done impressive work with their arms and would love to see Sasaki join young hurlers Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller in what is already perhaps the deepest rotation in baseball.”

Sasaki cannot sign a massive contract like Yoshinobu Yamamoto did last year because of his age. He is only eligible for international bonus pool money, which levels the playing field. That is where the Mariners can shine, offering him the smaller media market he desires.

The big-market teams may want to get involved so they can get Sasaki in for his prime and sign him to an extension later on. But the Mariners have a great rotation now and could be playoff-bound by adding Sasaki.

The Mariners can kickstart a great offseason with Roki Sasaki addition

Last season, the Mariners blew a ten-game lead in the AL West before the All-Star Break. They then failed to secure a Wild Card spot, losing out to the red-hot Detroit Tigers. Their offense was what let them down, with the second-lowest team batting average in baseball. They have not signed anyone in free agency yet but could make a trade for a big offensive piece.

Luis Castillo has already been thrown around in trade rumors. With Gilbert, Kirby, Woo, and Miller, the Mariners would still have one of the best rotations in baseball without Castillo. But add Sasaki and they would have six high-quality starters. The Phillies could be making a change in their infield, specifically with Alec Bohm. Swapping Castillo for Bohm would help both teams.

The Mariners missed out on Cody Bellinger, but the Cubs could deal Nico Hoerner this offseason. The second baseman would not only add a solid bat to the lineup but help them defensively. While the Cubs do have solid pitching, you can never have enough and Castillo would fit well.