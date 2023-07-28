At the moment, the Seattle Mariners are hanging tough in the playoff race, although it's clear that at 52-50, they will need to bolster the roster for them to make a more legitimate push for the postseason. And it seems like the Mariners may even be willing to trade away a piece from their everyday lineup to do so.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mariners could trade away starting right fielder Teoscar Hernandez to maintain their pitching depth, particularly in the rotation. Rosenthal then added that the Mariners outfielder is an “in-demand” asset, as his versatility and power production potential could be of use to other teams that might want to trade in their pitching surplus for more pop in the lineup.

The Mariners, despite having a glut of arms who could make a case for sticking in the rotation before the season began, have lost their fair share of starters to injury. Thus, it's not too big of a surprise to see the fourth-place team in the AL West resort to trading away one of their everyday players to fill in an area of need.

Teoscar Hernandez, however, has been far from his best this season. His walk and strikeout rate are trending the wrong direction, resulting in a career-worst on base percentage, and he hasn't nearly been proficient enough at the plate to compensate. Still, despite slashing only .239/.288/.414, he has still hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs, so he could still net the Mariners a decent return on the pitching front should they decide to trade him away.