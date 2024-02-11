The New York Yankees are looking to hire a big name pitcher before the 2024 season begins.

The New York Yankees are looking to shore up their pitching rotation for 2024. The Bronx Bombers are looking to sign hurler Dylan Cease, per the USA Today. Cease is currently a member of the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees finished the 2023 season with one of the worst campaigns for the franchise in recent memory. The club finished with an 82-80 record, which isn't acceptable in the Big Apple. The team is zeroing in on needs in the offseason, including pitching. The club wants Cease, but the White Sox are reportedly hoping to get outfielder Spencer Jones in return. The team isn't willing to part ways with Jones, per the USA Today.

Cease has been a reliable pitcher for the White Sox. He's appeared in at least 32 games for the last three seasons. Cease's win total though was down in 2023, as the hurler picked up 7 wins to 9 losses. Cease had double-digit win seasons in 2021 and 2022 for the White Sox. Cease's ERA was also up in 2023, as he finished the season with a 4.58 number in that category.

If the Yankees get Cease, it may have to come at the expense of Jones. The Yankees reportedly rejected the Milwaukee Brewers’ request for Jones before the Brewers sent Corbin Burnes to Baltimore, per USA Today. Jones finished the 2023 season with a .267 batting average, to go with 16 home runs and 66 runs batted in.

If the Bronx Bombers hope to get Cease before spring training games begin, they don't have too much time. The Yankees start spring training contests on February 24 against the Detroit Tigers.