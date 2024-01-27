White Sox manager Pedro Grifol revealed how star Dylan Cease is dealing with the plethora of trade rumors this offseason.

If you are a fan of MLB, you have undoubtedly heard rumors about a potential Dylan Cease trade. Cease, a 28-year-old pitcher who features a Cy Young-ceiling and has two years of team control remaining, is still with the Chicago White Sox as of this story's writing, however. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol recently named Cease Chicago's Opening Day starting pitcher, and with the team seeking an eye-opening return for a possible trade, it appears that Cease will remain with the ball club.

Still, rumors are distracting. Players tend to react in different ways to hearing about reports of potential trades. Grifol revealed Cease's mindset amid the constant rumors, via LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune.

“He’s unfazed by all these trade talks and all this stuff,” Grifol said of Cease. “If it happens, he understands the business. But like I told him and he told me, right now he’s our opening-day starter and get ready to do that.”

Dylan Cease could be a true superstar for White Sox

Cease did not have a great 2023 season but still struck out 214 batters. He tends to struggle with his command, but also features some of baseball's most electric stuff. His pitching arsenal and pitch movement will have pitching coaches drooling. Cease could become MLB's best hurler by learning how to consistently control his pitches.

He finished second in AL Cy Young voting in 2022 after recording a 2.20 ERA and a career-high 227 strikeouts. The White Sox understand how talented he is, and they will only trade him for a major return. Otherwise, with two years of team control remaining, Chicago appears open to keeping him on the roster.

Will the Sox compete in 2024? Maybe, but their performance in recent seasons suggests otherwise. Perhaps Chicago will decide to agree to a contract extension with Cease and build around him.

They are seemingly rebuilding, or at least re-tooling, but that doesn't mean they cannot lock their star players up to long-term deals. An extension would also silence the trade rumors. For now, Dylan Cease's name will continue to be mentioned in rumors as the offseason continues.