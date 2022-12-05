By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly open to trading 2022 AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per The Athletic. However, Minnesota would only pull the tigger on an Arraez deal if it led to a return of “top-tier starting pitching.”

The Twins have a capable offense. If Byron Buxton manages to stay healthy in 2023, the entire lineup will benefit. A Carlos Correa return is still a possibility as well. But the starting rotation could use an extra arm or two. And Arraez’s fine 2022 campaign would lead to interest on the trade market.

Arraez has emerged as a valuable weapon for the Twins over the past few seasons. He offers defensive versatility, but his most impressive attribute is his pure contact ability.

He owns a .314 career batting average. In 2022, Arraez slashed .316/.375/.420 with a .795 OPS. He only clubbed 8 home runs, but Arraez added 31 doubles. Many players in today’s game live and die by the long ball. As a result, their strikeout numbers tend to be off the charts. But Arraez struck out just 43 total times for the Twins in 2022.

Acquiring pitching is a necessity for every team. However, Minnesota’s willingness to trade Luis Arraez is surprising given what he offers to the ball club.

The Twins’ free agency aggression may increase if Arraez is traded this offseason. They would love to bring Carlos Correa back as well. But Correa is receiving plenty of interest on the open market, so it will be interesting to see if Minnesota can entice Correa to re-sign with the team.

Correa’s free agency decision could play a major role in whether the Twins ultimately decide to trade Arraez.