Published November 30, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

There are an abundance of star shortstops in the MLB free agency market today. With names such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts available, teams without a SS have a bevy of options. Apparently, even teams with a star shortstop are gettting in on the action, as the San Diego Padres are apparently chasing Xander Bogaerts, per reports from Ken Rosenthal.

However, there’s a bit of an issue with this move. The Padres have asked Xander Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras if the SS would fancy a position change. After all, San Diego already has Fernando Tatis Jr. on the roster. Bogaerts would fill the 1B/DH role that they prepared for Jose Abreu before the latter signed with Houston. However, Bogaerts is not interested in such a move.

“According to major-league sources, Preller recently asked Xander Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras, whether the shortstop would be willing to play other infield positions. Boras said such a conversation did not take place, adding, “Xander is playing shortstop.””

Xander Bogaerts will be one of the players that will be heavily sought-after in free agency, and for good reason. The Boston Red Sox SS is one of the best at his position, both defensively and offensively. Bogaerts slashed .377/.456/.833 last season, as he was the lone bright spot for a disappointing team.

The Red Sox will fight tooth-and-nail to try and keep Bogaerts in Boston for the next few years. With teams such as the Phillies and the Padres chasing him, though, that’s easier said than done.