There are an abundance of star shortstops in the MLB free agency market today. With names such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts available, teams without a SS have a bevy of options. Apparently, even teams with a star shortstop are gettting in on the action, as the San Diego Padres are apparently chasing Xander Bogaerts, per reports from Ken Rosenthal.
However, there’s a bit of an issue with this move. The Padres have asked Xander Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras if the SS would fancy a position change. After all, San Diego already has Fernando Tatis Jr. on the roster. Bogaerts would fill the 1B/DH role that they prepared for Jose Abreu before the latter signed with Houston. However, Bogaerts is not interested in such a move.
“According to major-league sources, Preller recently asked Xander Bogaerts’ agent, Scott Boras, whether the shortstop would be willing to play other infield positions. Boras said such a conversation did not take place, adding, “Xander is playing shortstop.””
Joey Mistretta ·
Karl Rasmussen ·
Xander Bogaerts will be one of the players that will be heavily sought-after in free agency, and for good reason. The Boston Red Sox SS is one of the best at his position, both defensively and offensively. Bogaerts slashed .377/.456/.833 last season, as he was the lone bright spot for a disappointing team.
The Red Sox will fight tooth-and-nail to try and keep Bogaerts in Boston for the next few years. With teams such as the Phillies and the Padres chasing him, though, that’s easier said than done.