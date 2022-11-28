Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly interested in free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts, per sports analyst Marino Pepen. Boston Red Sox fans are sure to cringe at the idea of Bogaerts potentially landing in LA this offseason. The Dodgers previously acquired former Red Sox star Mookie Betts via trade. Betts could possibly play a role in drawing Bogaerts to Los Angeles in free agency.

Xander Bogaerts has already received no shortage of attention during the offseason. The star shortstop opted out of his Red Sox contract and has been linked to teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies. A Red Sox reunion is also not out of the question. But the Dodgers are in the shortstop market amid the uncertainty surrounding Trea Turner.

Milwaukee Brewers’ shortstop Willy Adames has also been listed as a shortstop candidate for the Dodgers should Milwaukee opt to make him available via trade.

But Xander Bogaerts would be a nice fit in LA. The Dodgers have had 2 different shortstops over the past 2 seasons. Inking Bogaerts to a contract would bring stability to the position for years to come.

Bogaerts slashed an impressive .307/.377/.456 with an .833 OPS in 2022. He does not offer a ton of over-the-fence pop, but Bogaerts slapped 38 doubles last season. The Dodgers could develop a strong double play duo between Xander Bogaerts and Gavin Lux up the middle as well.

In the end, Bogaerts will face plenty of rumors moving forward in free agency. But the Dodgers certainly profile as a strong fit for him.