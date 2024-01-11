The Yankees and Astros are being linked to a former Cardinals reliever who features the potential to be a superstar.

Jordan Hicks, a former St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays reliever, is reportedly drawing interest in MLB free agency from the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

The Yankees have been linked to a number of players during the offseason. Houston hasn't been mentioned as a landing destination quite as often, but the Astros have been one of the most competitive teams in baseball over the past few years and make sense as a suitor for Hicks.

Hicks, 27, has not been the subject of many free agency rumors so far. However, in a lot of ways, he projects to be a hidden gem for potential suitors.

Why Yankees, Astros must try to sign Jordan Hicks

He made his MLB debut during the 2018 season with the Cardinals. Hicks impressed that year, pitching to a 3.59 ERA across 73 games. He appeared in only 29 games in 2019 but still finished with a 3.14 ERA. It was clear that Hicks featured superstar potential.

However, he did not pitch in 2020 and was limited to 10 games in 2021. The Cardinals then tried to convert Hicks into being a star, despite the fact that he'd previously found success in the bullpen. The experiment did not go according to plan and Hicks ended up recording a 4.84 ERA across 35 games (eight starts) pitched in 2022.

The Cardinals struggled mightily in 2023 and ultimately traded Hicks to the Blue Jays. And now Hicks is available in MLB free agency, drawing interest from teams like the Yankees and Astros.

At just 27-years old, it is surprising that Hicks hasn't drawn more interest. At the very least, he projects to be a quality reliever. However, he also features the talent to become a legitimate star closer.

If I was a general manager, I wouldn't hesitate to sign Jordan Hicks to a multi-year contract. His potential is undeniable and he could completely change the dynamic of a team's bullpen.

The Yankees, Astros, and other teams would be smart to do everything they can to sign the former Cardinals flame-throwing reliever.