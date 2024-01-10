As the Yankees look to add some starting pitching, Marcus Stroman has shot up New York's wish list.

Originally, it seemed as if the New York Yankees had no interest in signing Marcus Stroman. But with the MLB hot stove always burning, it appears the Yankees have had a change of heart.

New York has emerged as the favorite to sign Stroman, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Both sides have reportedly had ‘productive conversations,' in terms of signing Stroman to a deal.

The right-hander had expressed interest in signing with the Yankees earlier in the offseason. However, it was said New York wasn't interested in offering him a deal. But as times change and more pitchers come off the board, the Yankees have a renewed interest in Stroman.

They were big players in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto deal before losing out to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees have been tied to pitchers such as Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery. It's clear New York is targeting pitching this offseason and Stroman has suddenly shot to the top of the list.

Stroman show

The right-hander made 27 appearances for the Chicago Cubs in 2023, earning his second career All-Star appearance along the way. Stroman put up a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA and a 119/52 K/BB ratio. Over his nine-year MLB career, Stroman has earned a 77-76 record with a 3.65 ERA and a 1,091/376 K/BB ratio.

New York is hoping for the healthy returns of Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes. They obviously have Gerrit Cole leading from the front. But it's no secret the Yankees could use some help in their pitching rotation. Marcus Stroman could be exactly what the doctor ordered.