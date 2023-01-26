The MLB free agent frenzy is over for the most part, with many teams already having done the majority of their offseason work. There are still players who are available that could make an impact for playoff contenders, though, and there are obviously teams still looking to shore up some final spots on their roster. One such area of need is the left-handed reliever market, and it sounds like the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Houston Astros are all looking to address this key need.

“According to sources with knowledge of the market but unauthorized to speak publicly, the teams with varying interest in left-handed relievers and varying amounts to spend include the Rangers, Angels and Astros in the AL West; Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays in the AL East; and Brewers, Cardinals and Cubs in the NL Central.” – Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic

This list is obviously bigger than those three teams, and it’s interesting to see such a wide range of teams are still looking to fill this need on their roster. Not every team named here is going to add a lefty reliever before the beginning of the 2023 season, but it looks like the market is still going to be robust throughout the remainder of the offseason.

Many of the teams here are playoff contenders, so it’s not surprising to see that they are looking to upgrade their bullpens before the start of the 2023 season. Whether or not any moves are made remains to be seen, but it looks like free agency isn’t over just yet in the MLB this offseason, and it will be worth keeping an eye on these teams to see if they address this need.