In a surprising turn of events, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno decided to backtrack on his decision to sell the franchise he has owned since 2003 and he will remain as the team owner for next season and beyond. That decision could have major repercussions for the direction the franchise would take in the imminent future. And with Shohei Ohtani inching ever more closely to free agency, the Angels could soon find themselves at a crossroads with regards to keeping one of the greatest baseball players the league has ever seen.

And if the Angels fall flat once more, they may have no choice but to trade away the unanimous 2021 AL MVP.

If that happens, a lot of teams would be drooling all over the possibility of adding Shohei Ohtani to their ranks. That could drive a bidding war, as the Angels front office, led by general manager Perry Minasian, will ask for a hefty return should Arte Moreno give him permission to trade away Ohtani.

If that happens, the New York Mets and New York Yankees could be major players in the Ohtani trade market, although Andy Martino of SNY asserted that the former ballclub, in particular, will be hesitant to part ways with what it would take to nab the 28-year old Japanese international.

The Mets spent a boatload of money heading into the 2023 season to improve on their best season in 36 years. Perhaps the Mets brass would like to keep their prospect stash as insurance for when their current core ages.

Meanwhile, the Yankees may have fulfilled their number one offseason priority by re-signing Aaron Judge, but it’s unlike the Yankees to rest on their laurels. They also have a ton of prospects to entice the Angels if push comes to shove on the Shohei Ohtani trade.

There was plenty of hope surrounding the Angels heading into the 2023 season. Perhaps, with Moreno declaring his intent to sell the franchise he has owned since 2003, circumstances would soon get better for the team with two of the best talents in baseball history in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

However, even with their change in fortunes, that may still come true. It definitely isn’t the best idea to count out a team that possesses the services of both Ohtani and Trout.