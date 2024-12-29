The Detroit Tigers signed Gleyber Torres to a one-year contract on Saturday. The former New York Yankees infielder signed in Detroit to be their everyday second baseman. Moreover, he turned down multi-year contract offers in favor of a one-year pact with one of the American League's best success stories in 2024.

However, one of these offers reportedly did not come from his former club. In fact, the Yankees did not offer him a contract at all, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. New York allowed the two-time All-Star to leave the club with no effort made to retain him.

Torres joined the Yankees through trade in 2016. He went on to become an All-Star in 2018 and 2019 with the Bronx Bombers. However, his offensive production dipped after that. Moreover, his defense at second base also took a bit of a dive. At the end, the Yankees felt it was time for both sides to move on.

Gleyber Torres discusses leaving Yankees

The Tigers were not the only team interested in signing Torres. In fact, reports emerged that the former Yankees All-Star turned down a contract from the Washington Nationals before he signed in Detroit. Another team that reportedly had an interest in him was the Los Angeles Angels.

Torres spoke for the first time as a member of the Tigers on Sunday. And he mentioned feeling pride in what he accomplished with New York. He did not confirm whether the Yankees extended a contract offer to him. But he said he did not feel as if he was a priority to his former club.

“I’ve got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization,” Torres said, via McCosky. “I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I’m with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year. I think they have other priorities and I’m not on the list. I’m good.”