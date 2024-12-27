The Washington Nationals stagnated last season, posting the exact same record they did in 2023 (71-91). Fans are still optimistic about the young talent that populates the roster, but a veteran bat could help nudge the rebuild along. President of baseball operations Mike Rizzo identified Gleyber Torres as a player to fill that role, but the two-time All-Star rejected the team's offer.

And now we apparently know why. The second baseman did not want to move over to third, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He expressed the same sentiment after the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. in July. Torres' defense is likely the biggest red flag attached to his free agent profile, but he is still seemingly committed to staying in the middle of the infield.

Washington is obviously going to prioritize 24-year-old Luis Garcia Jr., who batted .282 with 18 home runs while also making a big leap defensively (five outs above average in 2024). Shortstop is also not an option, given the presence of the dynamic CJ Abrams. Hence, Torres would have to man the hot corner if he wants to be part of the Nationals for the foreseeable future. He is taking his chance with other ballclubs instead.

Where will Gleyber Torres land in free agency?

The Los Angeles Angels are an intriguing destination for the Caracas, Venezuela native. Although his fielding and intangibles came under heavy criticism over his last few seasons with the Yankees, Gleyber Torres can still produce out of the batter's box. He salvaged an uneven 2024 with a strong finish to the campaign, winding up with a .257/.330/.378/.709 slash line. He hit just 15 home runs in 154 games but has cleared the 20-mark four times in his career. There should still be a market for him following his snub of the Nats.

Even so, it will be interesting to see how Torres' insistence to remain at the keystone will affect his value in free agency. Adaptability is a welcome trait, but prospective suitors must also recognize his limitations. Maybe a compromise at the hot corner could actually be worse than the alternative. The Nationals will apparently not get the chance to find out.