The MLB offseason has already produced a handful of big moves, but there are still some great options available on the market for teams to scoop up. One of them came off the board on Friday morning, though, as Gleyber Torres ended up signing with the Detroit Tigers after the New York Yankees let him hit the open market.

Torres spent the first seven years of his career with the Yankees, and while he enjoyed some strong seasons, he struggled to consistently produce at a high level for them. That resulted in the team letting him walk this offseason, with Detroit sneaking in to secure his signature in an effort to shore up their infield.

“Breaking: Gleyber Torres to Tigers,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Tigers infield adds veteran infield presence with Gleyber Torres

Detroit is a young, up-and-coming team, so adding some established veteran talent was a key goal of theirs this offseason. Torres will help shore up their middle infield, which is big since they didn't exactly get great production from a guy like Javier Baez last season. It wasn't his best season, but Torres hit .257 with 15 home runs and 63 runs batted in 2024, so his bat will be a welcome addition to the lineup as well.

The details of this deal were not immediately revealed, but it ended up being reported that Torres inked a one-year, $15 million deal with Detroit. Torres previously turned down the Washington Nationals after they made it clear they wanted him to play at third base, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up getting deployed with the Tigers. For now, the team can simply celebrate landing a solid new bat to help their lineup, before figuring out how they will utilize him after agreeing to this deal.