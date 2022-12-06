By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are trying to revamp their outfield with more than just a recommitment from Aaron Judge. They are looking into several guys, including New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo, as they look to boost their roster.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are meeting with Nimmo as they look to land both Judge and another outfielder. But the Mets are looking into one of their pitchers, Jameson Taillon, as they look for depth. Heyman notes that the Mets are out on Judge, but not for reasons previously thought.

“The Yankees are expected to meet with Brandon Nimmo here in San Diego. They are seeking two outfielders, so theoretically, they could sign both Judge and Nimmo — though that could possibly bloat their budget,” writes Heyman. “The Mets have shown interest in Jameson Taillon, so there appears to be no sign of an unholy alliance between the teams. The Mets aren’t in on Judge — not to do the Yankees a favor — but presumably because their budget will already be the highest in MLB once they fill all their pitching holes.”

Nimmo would fit well with the Yankees, as he can play any outfield spot and is great at getting on base. Putting him in front of Judge in the batting order would make opposing pitchers very unhappy. Still, they have to make sure they can keep Judge first. Teams like the San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox are making moves to land him.