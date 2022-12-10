By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds.

“San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in 2016,” Bogaerts said during his press conference. “I envisioned myself possibly, maybe being here one day. But after they got Tatis I was a little unsure. I was like ‘that doesn’t fit.’ But here I am. It’s crazy how the world works and everything happens for a reason. So I’m excited to be here.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to move to the outfield with Xander Bogaerts taking over duties at shortstop for the Padres. GM AJ Preller discussed the Bogaerts-Tatis Jr fit in San Diego during the press conference.

“Fernando, I think he understands he has the ability to play a lot of different areas,” Preller said. “I think the common theme for everybody was we wanna win.”

Xander Bogaerts unquestionably enhances the roster. He was a 4-time All-Star with the Red Sox. He consistenly hits around .300 and offers a decent amount of power. Bogaerts hit just 15 home runs in 2022, but he added 38 doubles for Boston.

If Fernando Tatis Jr. is able to return from suspension and continue hitting the ball well, San Diego will have 3 of the best hitters in the league between Bogaerts, Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado.

The Padres believe they have the talent to win the 2023 World Series.