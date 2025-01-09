The New York Yankees have pivoted after losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. They added Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams, and Max Fried to try and improve a team that lost a phenomenal hitter. But regardless of Soto, they needed a refresh in their infield after a brutal defensive season. Paul Goldschmidt replaces Anthony Rizzo at first base, but they still have a hole at second base. Oswaldo Cabrera could fill the role but new trade rumors suggest the Yankees may be looking to add a veteran.

“Teams have checked in on Cabrera’s availability in trades this offseason, a second league source said,” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reported. “The 25-year-old is cheap, still a season away from salary arbitration eligibility, also plays the corner outfield spots, and won’t be a free agent until after the 2028 season.”

Cabrera played first base in the playoffs last year and can play second base, shortstop, third base, or corner outfield in the MLB. But the Yankees are looking to win now and may not have the patience for another young player. With Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells starting, they are looking for a veteran to finish off their infield.

Who should the Yankees add for their infield need?

The Yankees have been attached to Luis Arraez from the San Diego Padres in trade rumors. Their biggest issues last year were defense and getting on base and Arraez would help the latter there. He has three batting titles across both leagues and would be a great answer to their need for a lead-off hitter. But he is not a great defender which is what New York should be looking for.

A realistic answer for the Yankees in the infield is Jorge Polanco. He is coming off a rough offensive season with the Seattle Mariners but is still a solid defender. Adding him would lock Jazz Chisholm Jr at third base, which he succeeded at last year. They would not have to give anything up and could keep Cabrera as an extra infielder in this situation.

But the Oswaldo Cabrera question looms over the Yankees this offseason. They did not sign any of the star free-agent shortstops to leave the path open for Anthony Volpe. Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Manny Machado were available just to name a few. But blocking Cabrera from playing time would necessitate a trade of the 25-year-old.