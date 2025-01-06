With Gleyber Torres now a member of the Detroit Tigers, the New York Yankees still need infield help. But with rumors flying about Gavin Lux and Luis Arraez, manager Aaron Boone has given a vote of confidence to his veteran second baseman, DJ LeMahieu.

LeMahieu was ineffective in 67 games played for the Yankees in 2024, hitting for a 51 OPS+ with -1.6 bWAR. Since winning the American League batting title in the abbreviated 2020 season, LeMahieu's production has plummeted with just one season with an above-average OPS+.

“He got a lot healthier by the end of the season. He was working, so I’m still not going to be surprised if DJ hits on some level for us,” Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “Again, it comes down to health. It comes down to, can he maintain that health to allow him to put out his at-bat, his approach, his swing?”

But LeMahieu is 36 years old and hasn't given fans much reason over the last few years to have faith in him. The Yankees are saddled to his $15 million per year contract for two more seasons, so Boone's talk may be nothing more than baseless optimism.

“I feel really good about where he was at the very end of the season physically,” Boone added. “Now, can he maintain that and improve upon that in the winter and really put himself in the mix heading into Spring Training? I would never cross off a player of his caliber, even though it’s been obviously a tough couple of years.”

The Yankees could pursue Luis Arraez or Gavin Lux

Going into Opening Day expecting LeMahieu to start 140 games next season is probably a recipe for disappointment for the Yankees. So, naturally, they're looking at other options. ESPN's Jeff Passan noted that they have looked into trades for Arraez of the San Diego Padres and Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jazz Chisholm being able to play second, third or the outfield gives the Yankees some flexibility. Both Arraez and Lux would slide into second base, likely sending Chisholm to third and allowing the Yankees to only have to deploy LeMahieu in a utility role.

Arraez is a three-time batting champion and perfect leadoff hitter, but he'll hit free agency next year and isn't a great fielder. As for Lux, he has the upside of a better all-around player, but also has a career 96 OPS+ and missed all of 2023 with an injury. It's unclear how steep the asking price would be for either player.