The New York Mets made an offseason splash by signing Juan Soto. His eye-popping contract runs for 15 years and could be worth up to $800 million. But there is even more than the $51 million annual value and $40 million escalator. New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported that the Mets added a family suite to the Juan Soto contract.

“Juan Soto contract details: $765M, 15 years,” Heyman posted on social media. “$75M signing bonus (state tax advantage: Florida resident). about $120M overall pay 2025. No deferred $. Opt out after 5 years (age 30). Citi Field suite for family (est. value $500K plus a year)”

Everyone knew Soto's contract would be astronomical but this deal surpassed expectations. If the Mets decide to void the opt-out after the 2029 season, his average annual value would be bumped to $55 million. He has a $75 million signing bonus that should make his holiday shopping very easy. And he never has to worry about getting anyone tickets ever again.

There are many reasons why Soto would have taken the Mets contract. The fact that no money is deferred and all of that money will be headed his way now is likely the biggest reason. Shohei Ohtani signed a contract where almost all of it was deferred and other deals likely had deferrals in them. But not Steve Cohen and the Mets.

Juan Soto comes to an already-stacked Mets team

The Mets were not expected to make the playoffs last season, let alone the National League Championship Series. Now, they add Juan Soto to the mix and immediately become contenders for the NL pennant. While the Dodgers are a dominant force, New York has a great lineup too, and should have another great season.

Cohen might not be done despite the record-setting contract. He already brought Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes in as quality arms and could do more. Pete Alonso is still available and would be a great piece to their own big three. Rolling out Francisco Lindor, Soto, and Alonso to combat Ohtani/Freeman/Betts would help in the NL arms race.

Adding a suite, extra years, more money, or anything at all would be worth getting Juan Soto to the Mets. Cohen is admittedly a die-hard Mets fan and the richest owner in baseball. Combine those two things with a generational prospect while also getting to stick it to the Yankees, and you have the perfect addition. Cohen will have no problem losing one suite per year off his revenue when he sees number 22 trotting around the bases.