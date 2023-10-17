There is a lot of speculation that the San Diego Padres could trade Juan Soto this offseason due to potentially cutting payroll, and an MLB insider listed five teams to watch for and what they have to offer if the superstar outfielder does come available ton the trade market.

The Padres will likely try to reach an extension with Juan Soto before coming to the decision to trade him this winter, but it is possible that they are unable to reach a deal with the Scott Boras client. Jim Bowden listed the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants and Cleveland Guardians as teams that could make a deal.

The Yankees would make a lot of sense, as they have a need for a left-handed outfielder like Soto and they have assets that could make a deal work. Bowden suggested a package of Michael King, Jhony Brito, Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza.

As for the Red Sox, Bowden mentioned a possible Alex Verdugo, Tanner Houck, Miguel Bleis and Luis Perales. Boston has to figure out who their general manager is first, but the new leader of the front office could look to make a splash.

For the Mariners, who are trying to become a true contender and could be in play for Shohei Ohtani, Bowden said a package of Bryce Miller with either Gabriel Gonzalez or Harry Ford could make sense.

It will be tough for the Giants to pry Soto from the division rival Padres, but they have looked for a star to be the face of the team, failing to acquire Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa last offseason. Ohtani could be in play here as well. Bowden said it could take a package of Kyle Harrison, Walker Martin and Luis Matos to land Soto.

The Guardians are a shocking inclusion from Bowden. He said that the team needs to improve its lineup next year, and a deal including Shane Bieber and Steven Kwan might make sense.

It will be intriguing to follow the Soto rumors all offseason.