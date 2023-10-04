The San Diego Padres entered the 2023 season with a ton of expectations after going to the NLCS in the 2022 postseason. However, they finished the year with an 82-80 record and missed out on the playoffs despite a world of talent on the roster, and there are a lot of people to blame. As a result, the future of manager Bob Melvin and general manager A.J. Preller was in question, although Preller put both of those cases to rest, stating that Melvin would return as the manager in 2024, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

‘”Bob is our manager, and he's going to be our manager going forward,” A.J. Preller said of Bob Melvin. “Both he and I are very excited about the challenge of getting this group back to the postseason next year.”‘

The Padres have a lot to figure out this offseason, most notably what to do with superstar Juan Soto, who is entering the final year of his contract. But looking for a new manager is not going to be one of them. On the other hand, Preller declined to comment on any Melvin contract extension talks and what would happen if another team inquired about him.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels are two teams that moved on from their managers, and Melvin likely would've been a candidate for them if he was let go by the Padres.

But, the rumors can be put to bed, and both Bob Melvin and A.J. Preller will be back with the Padres in 2024.