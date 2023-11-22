The New York Yankees are expected to aggressively pursue Juan Soto if he is made available in a trade by the San Diego Padres.

San Diego Padres star Juan Soto might get traded this offseason, and with a report from an insider indicating that he could get moved before the end of the Winter Meetings, the New York Yankees are expected to pursue him hard.

“I have to believe, with the surprising dearth of left-handed power that they had this year, the Yankees are going to be all over Soto in the same way that they are all over Cody Bellinger,” Morosi said on MLB Network.

"The Yankees are going to be all over [Juan] Soto in the same way that they're all over Cody Bellinger." – @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/E6quRaDrsp — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2023

It is not a surprise to see the Yankees mentioned as a team to heavily pursue Juan Soto. As Morosi said, the Yankees need outfielders, and they lack left-handed bats. Brian Cashman said he is looking to get two outfielders, and preferably they would be left-handed. You arguably could not acquire a better talent that fits that description right now than Soto.

It is interesting that Morosi said the Yankees are going to be all over Soto in addition to Cody Bellinger. Is it possible that the Yankees are willing to spend that much money to make those the two outfield additions this offseason? Only time will tell.

Morosi also mentioned the San Francisco Giants, who the Yankees are competing with for Bellinger, and competed with for Aaron Judge in free agency last season. The Yankees beat out the Giants for Judge, but it remains to be seen what will happen with Bellinger.

Frustrated is one word to describe the mood of the Yankees fanbase after an 82-80 season. It would take a big offseason to get many fans back in on the team heading into 2024, but a trade for Soto would completely change the conversation.