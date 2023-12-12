Will Zack Greinke sign with an MLB team in free agency?

Zack Greinke isn't ready to retire just yet. The 40-year-old starting pitcher is reportedly still looking for a big league opportunity, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“Zack Greinke's representatives have communicated to @MLB teams that he's preparing to pitch in 2024 and is open to contract talks,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Greinke didn't pitch well in 2023. After returning to the Kansas City Royals on a one-year contract, he pitched to the tune of a miserable 5.06 ERA across 142.1 innings of work. However, this is a veteran pitcher who recorded a respectable 3.68 ERA in 2022 for the Royals.

Still, at 40-years old, why would a team want to sign Greinke? Well, let's make an argument for signing him.

Why signing Zack Greinke makes sense

It was previously unclear if Greinke would even pitch again following the 2023 campaign. Now that it is being reported he wants to continue his big league career, there are arguments for signing him.

First of all, he's a former Cy Young winning pitcher with a proven track record. A rebuilding team with young pitchers would benefit from adding Greinke since he could help the inexperienced arms develop.

Veteran prowess should not be ignored, especially when it comes to a pitcher like Greinke. He isn't just another flame-throwing hurler. Instead, Greinke has lived off of painting the corners and executing each one of his pitches.

Contenders shouldn't shy away from discussing a contract with Greinke either.

He is only one season removed from posting a sub-4.00 ERA. Greinke has also been fairly durable throughout his career. His ability to stay on the mound is pivotal to say the least.

Greinke also offers a different look for opponents. Again, he doesn't rely on a heavy fastball. While many pitchers in today's game consistently throw 95-plus, Greinke is going to lean on a mixture of slow breaking pitches to keep hitters off-balance.

With batters used to seeing extreme velocity, Greinke could be used as a secret weapon of sorts.

In the end, there are three primary arguments for signing him; leadership, an ability to eat innings, and being able to offer a different look. These all make Zack Greinke a valuable asset even in his 40s.

It will be interesting to see how many teams consider signing him. At the very least, one would imagine that a ball club will give him the opportunity to make their team out of spring training. He's earned that opportunity based on his impressive MLB career.