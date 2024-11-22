Developer San Diego Studio has revealed the first public details about MLB The Show 25, with Diamond Dynasty receiving a big change. Road To The Show, Franchie, and more, we now have a few details on what to potentially expect in next year's installment. Furthermore, the team shared some info on how to start earning rewards in before the game launches. Without further ado, let's take a look at the first details of MLB The Show 25.

First Details About MLB The Show 25 Revealed – Diamond Dynasty Receives Big Change

The first details about MLB The Show 25 were revealed today, and the developers made an especially big change with Diamond Dynasty. Sets and Seasons will not return in MLB The Show 25 Diamond Dynasty, letting players use these cards throughout the year. At the time of writing, the developer plans to share more information about their plans for live content in the next entry. Season 4 of MLB The Show 24 will give fans a glimpse of the direction the developers want to take.

We're curious to see what the developers plan to do without Sets and Seasons. However, rest assured you'll still be able to collect new player items and bolster your DD roster.

Furthermore, you can earn rewards in MLB The Show 24 to “jump-start” your The Show 25 experience. Every Now & Later Pack (available in all playable content in Diamond Dynasty) earns you a MLB The Show 25 Pack. Start collecting now to get a head-start in the next title in the series.

Lastly, the developers shared a few details about their other core modes. These include:

Overall, that includes everything we know about MLB The Show 25 so far. We look forward to hearing more, although it might be some time before we hear more info. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy MLB The Show 24 Season 4.

