Padres strike again after Juan Soto MLB trade deadline deal by acquiring Brandon Drury from Reds

The San Diego Padres are at it again. Just a day after landing closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers and mere hours after dealing for Juan Soto, the Padres have acquired Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Victor Acosta is headed to the Reds. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the return.

Padres still at it: They are acquiring Brandon Drury from the Reds, sources tell me and @Ctrent. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

The Reds received Acosta, the Padres’ no. 6 rated prospect, though he rose up San Diego’s rankings after the Juan Soto trade. Brandon Dury was one of the best hitters on the Reds this year, having posted a .855 OPS with 20 home runs, 59 RBI and 62 runs scored.

And he did that with little protection around him in Cincinnati. Now, he’ll get the chance to bat in a Padres lineup that will feature the likes of Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr.- when healthy- and Josh Bell.

Brandon Drury fills an even more important need for the Padres, as the versatile 29-year-old has played second base, third base and the outfield. That versatility will come in handy for a San Diego team that could use the added depth behind second base and in the outfield.

Meanwhile, the Reds just keep on adding to their farm system, as they hauled in yet another top-10 prospect from another organization. Add that to the returns they received for Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle and it’s easy to see a bright future for this club.

The Padres’ future, on the other hand, is now. And general manager AJ Preller’s latest MLB trade deadline deal makes this club even better for the stretch run.