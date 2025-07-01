It took the Alabama football team a little while to heat up on the recruiting trail, but it has arrived. The Crimson Tide have heated up, and they kept the momentum going on Monday with a commitment from three-star 2026 wide receiver Owen Cabell. Cabell was getting heavy interest from schools in the Big Ten and SEC as Illinois and Vanderbilt were also high on his list, but he chose Alabama. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is getting the job done in the 2026 class right now.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Owen Cabell has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivalsrecruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’3 205 WR from Nashville, TN chose the Crimson Tide over Illinois and Vanderbilt.”

Owen Cabell kept it short and sweet upon his commitment to the Alabama football team:

“All Glory to GOD!! Roll Tide!!” He said.

Cabell is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1,046 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #165 WR and the #37 player in the state of Tennessee. Cabell currently attends CPA High School in Nashville, TN. He does have an offer from Tennessee, but Alabama was the right fit.

Like most years, the Alabama football team is recruiting at an incredibly high level. Kalen DeBoer didn't have a great first year on the gridiron with the Crimson Tide as Alabama failed to win 10 games for the first time since 2007, but he is doing a good job on the recruiting trail. If DeBoer continues to bring elite talent to Tuscaloosa, the program should be fine.

Following this commitment from Owen Cabell, the Crimson Tide now have the #8 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Alabama has landed commitments from two five-stars, eight four-stars and five three-stars. When all is said and done in the 2026 class, the Crimson Tide will likely have one of the best hauls in the country.