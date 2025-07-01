The Milwaukee Bucks will retain a player who was one of their brightest spots in the playoffs with Gary Trent Jr. coming back next season.

Trent will sign a two-year, $7.5 million deal to stay with Milwaukee, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania on Monday night.

“Free agent sharpshooter Gary Trent Jr. has agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option, sources tell ESPN. Bucks made strong efforts to retain Trent and negotiated deal with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Lucas Newton,” Charania said.

“The deal brings Trent back to the team where he emerged as a key rotation player, averaging 11.1 points and 41.2% 3-point shooting, and allows him to re-enter the free agency market next summer when many more teams will have cap space.”

Trent played particularly well against the eventual finalists, the Indiana Pacers. Throughout the five-game series in the first round, he averaged 18.8 points, 2.6 steals, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He shot 51.6% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc, and 80% from the free-throw line.

What's next for Bucks after keeping Gary Trent Jr.

The Bucks benefit from keeping Gary Trent Jr. for another season, bringing back one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA.

Milwaukee also has to navigate next season without veteran star guard Damian Lillard. He will miss at least most of the 2025-26 campaign as he rehabs a torn Achilles that he suffered in Game 4 against the Pacers.

This opens up chances for the younger players in the backcourt to shine, especially the likes of Trent and Kevin Porter Jr. They stepped up in Lillard's absence during the Bucks' postseason this past season. Their roles in keeping Milwaukee afloat next season will be crucial.

Since winning the NBA title in 2021, the Bucks lost in the second round the following year and have now sustained three consecutive first-round exits. They will hope to end their recent playoff woes with a resurgent campaign next season.