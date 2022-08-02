Twins get Tyler Mahle from Reds in MLB trade deadline deal

The Minnesota Twins have landed an impact starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Cincinnati Reds hurler Tyler Mahle is headed to Minnesota, as reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Mahle goes to Twins — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Reds are receiving prospects Spencer Steer, Christian Encanacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar in the Tyler Mahle trade. Steer is the Twins’ no. 7 prospect, while Hajjar and Encarnacion-Strand are in the top-25.

It’s a nice MLB trade deadline haul for the Reds, who already received a couple of blue-chip minor leaguers in return for ace Luis Castillo, who was dealt to the Seattle Mariners.

Mahle, who won’t be a free agent until 2024, has pitched to a 4.40 ERA with 114 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings of work. The newest Twins hurler did wonders for his trade value in June and July, pitching to 2.94 and 3.71 ERAs in the months, respectively.

Mahle had been placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain at the beginning of July, though it clearly didn’t affect his MLB trade deadline value much.

The Twins, who don’t have a ton of rotation depth behind the likes of Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray, get a legitimate no. 2/3-ish starter in Mahle.

Minnesota is in the midst of what is shaping up to be an exciting race for the American League Central crown. The acquisition of Mahle will certainly help the Twins, who are currently a game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians and just three ahead of the Chicago White Sox, emerge with the divisional title.