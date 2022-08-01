Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Mets, White Sox among teams seeking to add left-handed reliever. The Tigers’ Andrew Chafin is of interest to both clubs and other teams, too, sources tell @TheAthletic. Owed rest of $6M salary this season and $7M next season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 1, 2022

Per the latest MLB trade rumors from Rosenthal, both the White Sox and Mets are interested in Tigers lefty Andrew Chafin. Chafin, 32, is owed $6 million for the remainder of the 2022 season, as well as an additional $7 million in 2023. The veteran southpaw can opt out of his deal next year, as noted by Rosenthal.

Chafin has been excellent for the Tigers in 2022, having pitched to a 2.53 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 32 innings of work. It should be noted that the left-hander is unvaccinated, though the club believes it won’t affect his MLB trade deadline value much, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic.

The Mets have been linked to the likes of Chicago Cubs relief pitcher David Robertson in MLB trade rumors. Meanwhile, the White Sox have looked into the starting pitcher market, though general manager Rick Hahn was on the record saying that their “most obvious need” is the bullpen.

It makes sense, then, that both the Mets and White Sox would look to the Tigers. In addition to Chafin, Detroit could also ship out closer Gregory Soto and starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, should they pull the trigger on any MLB trade deadline deals.

And if they decide to do so, they have two interested shoppers in the White Sox and Mets.