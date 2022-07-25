White Sox GM reveals ‘most obvious’ MLB trade deadline need

The Chicago White Sox have seemingly played their way back into the playoff conversation, going 7-3 in their last 10 contests to even their record at 48-48. An underachieving team all year long, Chicago will still need some help at the 2022 MLB trade deadline if they’re ultimately going to make a run at October baseball.

No one knows that better than White Sox Senior Vice President and general manager Rick Hahn. Hahn revealed the club’s ‘most obvious’ need ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline, per NBC Sports Chicago.

“No GM in baseball, whether they are in it or not, ever feel they have enough pitching,” Hahn said. “We are certainly not immune to that. Primarily, (we have needs) because Aaron Bummer has been absent for a while. And we hope he returns at some point, but it’s not a guarantee. I think bullpen is our most obvious need.”

First, Hahn mentioned that no team can ever have enough pitching. Then, the White Sox general manager zeroed in on the bullpen, noting that it’s become an ‘obvious need’ with Aaron Bummer, one of their better relievers, on the 15-day injured list.

With All-Star closer Liam Hendriks and talented righties Kendall Graveman and Reynaldo Lopez in the ‘pen, the White Sox would seem to have the high-leverage innings covered.

What they could use a bit of MLB trade deadline help with is the bridge from the starter to those late innings. It will be interesting to see what kind of deals Hahn can find for such hurlers in the next week or so.

One thing is for sure. It’s clear that the White Sox believe they can find their way into the postseason. They will be buyers at the deadline, barring a massive losing streak.