The Texas Rangers are struggling to stay above .500, teetering between wins and losses, which has defined their season. While the season still has legs, they must figure it out fast. These three players have Rangers fans fed up, and either wanting them to get better or not be on the roster entirely.

The Rangers rank near the bottom of the league in batting average, significantly declining from previous seasons. Of course, their bullpen is also still inconsistent, ranking 16th in team ERA. Basically, the Rangers have some issues to sort out to compete with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros for the American League West.

The Rangers have dealt with numerous injuries on their squad this season, and it is preventing them from going as far as they want to go. Additionally, they are just not hitting at the level they have in the past. These three players have given Rangers fans fits, and they must hold their weight for the ballclub to succeed.

Marcus Semien is putting up career lows

Ask any Rangers fan; they will not have many issues with Marcus Semien's performance over the years. What's not to love? Semien was one of the driving forces for the Rangers claiming a World Series title two seasons ago, batting .292 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and four runs in the Fall Classic.

But things are not nearly as wonderful these days. Instead, Semien is batting just .180 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 13 runs. The warning signs were there last season, as he hit .237 with 23 home runs, 74 RBIs, and 101 runs. Yet, this is an absolute new low for Semien.

Semien is 34, and his age may be catching up to him. Alarmingly, his numbers are among the worst among qualified hitters in baseball. Possibly, his Iron Man status could be putting a strain on his abilities at the plate. While Semien rarely ever misses a game, it won't matter if he also struggles when he plays.

Semien is on pace to hit just 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 44 runs, which would be his major career lows. If he cannot get the ship sailing again, it will hurt the Rangers immensely, as he is usually one of their guys at the top of the lineup. While he is still one of the most recognizable Rangers hitters in the game, he is no longer one of the best.

Joc Pederson is struggling

When the Rangers signed Joc Pederson to a contract in the offseason, many thought it was good. After all, he hit .275 with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 62 runs for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season. Since then, it has not gone the way Rangers fans envisioned.

Pederson is batting just .134 with two home runs, six RBIs, and nine runs. His timing seems to be off, and he is just not making regular contact with the baseball. Also, Pederson seems to take too many pitches down the heart of the plate and fall behind in counts too frequently.

Statcast reported that his average exit velocity is still decent, at 90.8 MPH. However, his barrel percentage has worsened, showing up at a measly 8.8 percent. Overall, he is just not making good contact.

But it is May, and there is time to improve. Yet, the Rangers need him to do more. One significant example was a recent 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees. While Pederson got on base with a walk and scored a run, he also struck out twice. That must change for Pederson to become more popular with Rangers fans.

Luke Jackson creates drama

The Texas bullpen has always given fans fits. Yet, they are surprisingly better this season. Still, the bullpen has also blown seven total saves, indicating that there are lingering issues beneath the surface.

Luke Jackson is the closer in Arlington and has not performed consistently well. So far, he is 0-4 with a 5.53 ERA, eight saves, and two blown saves. Jackson has not had a save since April 25. His recent performances have improved, but he still took the loss against the Yankees on May 21, when he allowed a run and two hits.

Jackson is probably still the Rangers' closer. But he needs to be more consistent and avoid meltdowns that will hinder him and the rest of the team. Ultimately, his recent issues have raised red flags among the Rangers brass, and fans wonder if he can hold onto the job. For now, the Rangers will turn to Jackson in the event of a save situation, and he will make fans sweat as he tries to get three crucial outs.